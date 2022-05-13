Lions pick URC stars for Bulls match; Van Rooyen takes charge of Currie Cup side

Sports Reporter

The Lions, desperate for their first Currie Cup win of the campaign, have opted to play their United Rugby Championship players against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

With the URC team only in action again next weekend, against Dragons in Wales, the coaching team of Ivan van Rooyen (URC) and Mziwake Nkosi (CC) have picked a strong side for the trip to Loftus.

The team will be led by Burger Odendaal, who’ll come up against hiss old team, and features among others Wandisile Simelane, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer and Sti Sithole.

Not one of the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, are in the team.

Van Rooyen and his whole management team will take charge of the match. Nkosi had been in charge up to this week, without securing a win with a largely U-20 side.

Kick-off on Saturday is 5pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odenaal, Edwilll van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: PJ Botha, Heiko Pohlmann, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cal Smid, Jarod Cairns, Andre Warner, Henko van Wyk, Tiaan Swanepoel