Springbok World Cup winning flyhalf arrested at OR Tambo airport — report

World Cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies has reportedly been arrested at OR Tambo International airport on Sunday morning.

News24 quoted police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe on Sunday, who only confirmed that “a 31-year-old man has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for malicious damage to property.”

“The man was arrested on arrival at ORTIA this morning at 8:50am. This suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to South Africa where he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline,” she added.

The publication named Jantjies as the person arrested.

News 24 added Jantjies was returning from Dubai to Johannesburg with his family, when he was arrested upon landing and escorted off the plane.

Jantjies has been in South Africa over the past few months recovering from shoulder surgery, after he was injured playing for his club side NTT Red Hurricanes in Japan in January.

He then attended the first Springbok alignment camp in Durban in April, with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber explaining he wanted to keep up to date with the recoveries of certain injured players ahead of the coming season.