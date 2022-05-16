Stormers still ‘want to improve’ as they chase top-four URC finish

Ross Roche

Stormers flank Deon Fourie is eager for a positive result against Scarlets in Llanelli this weekend so they can secure a top-four spot on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log ahead of the competition playoffs.

The fourth-placed Stormers have already sealed a quarterfinal berth and a place in next season’s European Rugby Champions Cup ahead of this weekend’s final pool match, but they now want to make sure they will at least play their first knockout match at home.

The Cape Town side are currently on a seven-match winning streak and defeated an understrength Leinster in their last outing, but they will be targeting an improved performance against Scarlets.

“To play at home in the quarterfinals is a bit easier, so that’s our objective now and we want to improve from our last game against Leinster,” said Fourie.

“I don’t think we fired on all cylinders against them. We were a bit disappointed after that game in the change room. So we would like to get another win on the road in Wales.

“I think the fact that we were disappointed with our performance despite our win against Leinster, shows the growth of this team and what we want to achieve.

ERCC qualification

Although Scarlets are out of the running for the quarterfinals, they are still in a massive battle with Cardiff to finish top of the Welsh shield and secure a spot in next season’s ERCC, so they will be going all out against the visitors.

For the Stormers they will want to continue their winning run to make sure of a home semi and to take that momentum into the play-offs, especially with the heightened expectations brought on due to their recent form.

“The team has always believed from the start that we are a good squad and that if we could just pull together and play like we have to play we could go on a run,” explained Fourie.

“Now we are talking about winning the SA Shield and top four. At the start of the season that wouldn’t have even been a question from you guys (media).

“As you do better the pressure builds, but the guys are handling it well, we are just taking it game by game and trying to improve every game.”