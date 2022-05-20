Former Ireland star CJ Stander backs Bulls for possible URC glory

Ross Roche

CJ Stander has backed his former team, the Bulls, as the local side with the best chance of lifting the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy this season.

This weekend sees the final round of pool fixtures in the competition and will decide which of the SA franchises will seal a home playoff spot, with the Sharks and Stormers currently occupying third and fourth on the log and the Bulls sixth.

However, despite the fact that they may have to play three knockout matches away from home to win the title, Stander thinks Bulls director of rugby Jake White gives them the upper hand.

“I’ll get in trouble if I don’t tip the Bulls, but I think if I look at the squad and the way that they play and the physicality that they have, I tip the Bulls,” said Stander, a former Irish international.

“Under Jake White they tend to be fully prepared for the playoffs. It seems that that’s where they are going to be at their best,” Stander added.

“I think the Stormers also have a chance, but I feel if the Bulls can make it to the final they will have the best chance of the SA teams to give Leinster an uphill battle.”

The chances of an SA team claiming the title are slim, however, with Stander believing any trip over to Ireland will be a difficult one to walk away from with a win.

But with some better weather conditions possibly on the horizon, that is one bright spot that SA teams can look forward to.

“They are going into summer now in Ireland, so I think the conditions will be a bit better,” explained Stander.

“So it’s going to be a tough task (for SA teams) whether it’s Munster or Leinster, especially going over there with all the support that they are going to get.

“But anything can happen. If the teams prep well, and if it’s a South African team in that final and they can stay up there for a week or two beforehand getting everything ready, they will have a chance.”