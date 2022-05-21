Lions looking to set future standard against Dragons

Ross Roche

The Lions are aiming to set as high a standard as possible when they take on the Dragons in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) match of the season at Rodney Parade in Newport on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

After an up and down season that has seen them pick up seven wins against 10 losses to sit 11th on the 16 team table, the Lions are using this match to plan for the future, having picked a young side that will look to do business in next season’s competition.

The main goal is obviously to win their final match, but coach Ivan van Rooyen is also wanting his charges to take responsibility and lay down a marker ahead of their second season.

“We’ve been talking quite a bit this week about creating and establishing a platform for what we would accept as the standard going forward,” explained Van Rooyen.

“So we have an opportunity to play at the intensity that we want to play at, whether it’s on attack or defence. We also want to keep growing our game management which has really been coming on this season.

“So I think it’s an opportunity for this group without senior players like Burger (Odendaal), to find a way to pick up and establish a standard of play going forward.”

Difficult season

The Dragons have struggled this season and sit second bottom of the table having only managed two wins in 17 games, making this an ideal opportunity for the Lions to test their depth on the road.

“This is a good time for us to try out one or two new combinations, especially with me having another go as captain. I’ve learnt quite a bit from Burger and Jaco Kriel. So I am just privileged to be captain for the weekend,” said Lions stand-in captain Reinhard Nothnagel.

“This is also a growing phase for us as a union and we want to use this game as a platform to take it forward. We want to set the standard now and take that into the new season.”