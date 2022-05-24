New Stormers signing Joseph Dweba – Five things to know

Ross Roche

The Stormers officially announced the signing of Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba on Tuesday morning. Here are five things to know about their latest signing.

ALSO READ: SA teams host URC quarterfinals

Born and raised in Gauteng

Joseph Dweba was born in Carletonville and attended Hoerskool Jan Viljoen, before moving onto Hoerskool Florida, where Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies matriculated from.

He played his junior rugby for the Lions, turning out for both the U16 Grant Khomo week team in 2011 and the U18 Craven week side in 2013, where his side made the unofficial final, but lost to Western Province.

Played for the SA Schools and Baby Boks

Dweba’s impressive showings for the Lions junior teams saw him selected for the SA Schools team, where he turned out against England, France and Wales. Straight after school he then made the move to Bloemfontein where he linked up with Cheetahs.

He subsequently was selected for the SA U20s and competed at the 2014 and 2015 Junior World Champs, where the Baby Boks finished as runners-up and lost in the semis both years against England.

Spent seven years at the Cheetahs

Dweba spent seven years at the Cheetahs, making his senior debut for Free State in 2015 and his Cheetahs debut in 2016. He played in the Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup and the Pro14 competitions, featuring 74 times and scoring 30 tries.

In 2020 Dweba then made the move to Bordeaux in the French Top 14, where he made 23 appearances over two seasons, scoring five tries.

One and only Springbok cap

Dweba finally became a Springbok in 2021 when he started for the Boks in their Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, helping them to a thumping 32-12 win. He had previously received his first national call-up for the Bok squad for the British and Irish Lions series, where he featured for the SA A side in their win over the visitors.

Stormers move

The 26-year-old Dweba has now made the move to South Africa’s most successful team so far in the United Rugby Championship, the Stormers, who ended the pool stage in second place. He will be unavailable for them in the knock-outs though, as his contract only takes effect in July.

Dweba will most likely become the Stormers first choice hooker, with the injury prone Scarra Ntubeni having been unable to establish himself since the departure of Bongi Mbonambi to the Sharks.