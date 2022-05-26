Steyn returns for Bulls, Vermaak to make debut against Pumas

Sports Reporter

New Bulls signing Ruan Vermaak will make his debut for the side when they take on the Pumas in a Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld at 7pm on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old lock will be in the starting lineup, where he will partner with Janko Swanepoel for the second-row pairing in a Bulls team that will be on duty in their penultimate round robin match of the competition.

Ruan Vermaak during a match for the Lions, before he joined the Bulls. Picture: Gallo Images

Lizo Gqoboka will once again lead the side as captain while veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn will make a return to action, starting in the No 10 jersey and occupying the vice-captaincy role.

There will also be some anticipation for the unleashing of youthful talent from the bench which includes Francois Klopper, Stephan Smit and Tharquinn Manuel, all of whom who played a key role in the recent Varsity Cup success of the University of Pretoria.

ALSO READ: In-form Bulls wary of ‘settled’ Pumas ahead of Currie Cup battle

“We have worked hard this week in preparation of a match that we have no doubt will be a huge challenge,” said Bulls coach Gert Smal.

“The Pumas remain one of the most dangerous sides in the Currie Cup, and history has proven that they never come to Loftus Versfeld short of motivation.

“We look forward to seeing this team continue the good form they have shown and also to continue improving on areas that need improvement. We are not yet at our peak, and it is important that we continue to see positive adjustments in our game with each passing week.”

Bulls team

James Verity-Amm, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Richard Kriel, Morne Steyn, Embrose Papier, Muller Uys, Reinhardt Ludwig, WJ Steenkamp, Janko Swanepoel, Ruan Vermaak, Robert Hunt, Bismarck du Plessis, Lizo Gqoboka (captain)

Bench: Sidney Tobias, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Kloppers, Raynard Roets, Stephan Smit, Keagan Johannes, Juan Mostert, Tharquinn Manuel