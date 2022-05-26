Steyn returns for Bulls, Vermaak to make debut against Pumas

Sports Reporter

New Bulls signing Ruan Vermaak will make his debut for the side when they take on Airlink Pumas in a Carling Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

The 24-year-old lock will be in the starting lineup, where he will partner with Janko Swanepoel for the second-row pairing in an exciting Vodacom Bulls team that will be on duty in the side’s penultimate round robin match in the competition.

Lizo Gqoboka will once again lead the side as captain while veteran flyahlf, Morne Steyn, will make a return to action, starting in the No10 jersey and occupy the vice-captaincy role.

While the Vodacom Bulls will be fielding an exciting starting XV with familiar personnel who have performed well for the team throughout the campaign, there will be some anticipation for the unleashing of youthful talent from the bench which includes Francois Klopper, Stephan Smit and Tharquinn Manuel, all of whom who played a key role in the recent Varsity Cup success of the University of Pretoria.

The Vodacom Bulls will be expecting a tough encounter against a dangerous Airlink Pumas outfit.

“We have worked hard this week in preparation of a match that we have no doubt will be a huge challenge. The Airlink Pumas remain one of the most dangerous sides in the Carling Currie Cup, and history has proven that they never come to Loftus Versfeld short of motivation,” said Vodacom Bulls head coach, Gert Smal, ahead of the game.

“We look forward to seeing this team continue the good form they have shown and also to continue improving on areas that need improvement. We are not yet at our peak, and it is important that we continue to see positive adjustments in our game with each passing week.

“The Airlink Pumas are a dangerous, tough side. WE have no doubt that they will throw everything at us on Friday. We will have to be at our best if we want to overcome a spirited opposition like we have coming up this week.”

The match will kick-off at 19h00 and it will be televised on SuperSport.

The Vodacom Bulls team to take on Airlink Pumas is:

STARTERS (15-1): James Verity-Amm (ABE Midas Naka Bulle), David Kriel (Tuine), Stedman Gans (Northam Rhinos), Marco Jansen van Vuren (Pretoria), Richard Kriel (Tuine), Morne Steyn (Tuine), Embrose Papier (UP Tuks); Muller Uys (UP Tuks), Reinhardt Ludwig (UP Tuks), WJ Steenkamp (Tuine), Janko Swanepoel (Pretoria), Ruan Vermaak (Harlequin), Robert Hunt (Harlequin), Bismarck du Plessis (Betway Centurion), Lizo Gqoboka (ABE Midas Naka Bulle, CAPT).

IMPACT (16-23): Sidney Tobias (ABE Midas Naka Bulle), Simphiwe Matanzima (ABE Midas Naka Bulle), Francois Kloppers (UP Tuks), Raynard Roets (UP Tuks), Stephan Smit (UP Tuks), Keagan Johannes (UP Tuks), Juan Mostert (Harlequin), Tharquinn Manuel (UP Tuks).