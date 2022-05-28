Emmanuel Tshituka ready to fill big brother Vincent’s shoes at the Lions

Ross Roche

Exciting Lions loose forward talent Emmanuel Tshituka is ready to step into his brother’s shoes when he leaves the union for the Sharks at the end of his contract.

Vincent Tshituka has been in amazing form for the Lions this year and has arguably been their best player, but his time at the union is fast coming to an end after the Sharks announced the 23-year-old’s signing earlier this month.

However, his younger brother Emmanuel has impressively worked his way into the Lions’ main United Rugby Championship set-up, after starting the season outside of the squad.

Strong performances in the Currie Cup competition and injuries to regulars like Jaco Kriel opened the door, which has allowed 21-year-old Emmanuel to step in and impress with some massive performances.

“It’s been great so far. Getting into the URC set-up was amazing and it has allowed me to test myself against some of the best teams and players in the competition,” said Emmanuel.

“The Currie Cup is a good local competition that is really competitive, but playing up North (in the URC) is in a completely different league.

“It is amazing to test yourself against world class players and I have loved every single second of it. Ever since I got the call-up I have tried to grab the opportunity with both hands.”

Big shoes

With Vincent leaving it leaves a big whole that Emmanuel will hope to fill over the coming seasons.

“My brother will leave some big shoes to fill but I definitely think I can step up and take on the challenge. It is something I have thought about and I want to do my talking on the field, put in the performances and show what I can do,” admitted Emmanuel.

Vincent is not the only Lions star to be leaving, with captain Burger Odendaal off to Wasps, prop Carlu Sadie has also signed for the Sharks and there have been rumours of centre Wandisile Similane making a move across the Jukskei.

Despite those departures Emmanuel still believes the Lions have plenty of talent and will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming season.

“Those players have been really good for us over the past few seasons and their presence will definitely be missed,” explained Emmanuel.

“But we are focused on building competitiveness in the team and players that can perform at the same level. So we have some really good youngsters coming in which is exciting and hopefully we will have a few new signings coming in as well.

“We have no doubt that we will be very competitive in the coming seasons.”

Strong finish

Emmanuel will now be focusing on having a strong finish to the current season, with the Lions having two more games in the Currie Cup, before preparing for a big season in the URC starting later this year.

He also has aspirations of making it into the national teams plans, so the Democratic Republic of Congo born player is hoping his citizenship can be sorted out soon.

“I would like to replicate what I have done well this season in the first couple of games next season to make sure I get off to a good start. I then want to have a full campaign, stay fit and put in some good performances,” said Tshituka.

“Every single South African player has aspirations of impressing the national coach and selectors. So a big thing for me is sorting out my citizenship, which will hopefully be done as soon as possible.

“Then the goal is to build consistency and see how far I can go and maybe break into the national team’s planning.”