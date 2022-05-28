Griquas upset Cheetahs with huge Currie Cup performance

Ross Roche

The Griquas pulled off the shock result of this year’s Currie Cup as they upset tournament favourites the Cheetahs, smashing them 46-18 (halftime 24-8) after a monstrous performance at Griqua Park on Saturday afternoon.

The home side were in control of the match from start to finish and ran in seven tries to the visitors three, and it brought the Cheetahs winning run of nine straight victories in the competition to a shuddering halt.

It was a fully deserved victory for the Griquas who outplayed the second placed side on the log and duly lifted themselves into third place.

Dream start

In the game the Griquas got off to a dream start as they took a 12-0 lead within the first 10 minutes.

First outside centre Sango Xamlashe was put into gap to run away and score a converted try, before scrumhalf Johan Mulder then combined well with right wing Munier Hartzenberg to go in for the second to put the hosts in a great position.

It then went from bad to worse for the visitors as flyhalf Siya Masuku received a yellow card after a raft of penalties, before a quick tap penalty led to hooker Janco Uys crashing over, with flyhalf Zander du Plessis conversion putting them 19-0 up.

Cheetahs captain Ruan Pienaar then finally got them on the board with a 22nd minute penalty, only for the Griquas to then go further ahead.

In the 29th minute a good rip from the Griquas saw them retain the ball and break upfield through inside centre Rynhardt Jonker, with him finding left wing Luther Obi to outstrip the cover defence and go over, with du Plessis extras giving them a 24-3 lead.

Four minutes before halftime the Cheetahs then gave themselves some hope as they worked space down the left side, with eighthman Mihlali Mosi powering his way over for an unconverted score to make it 24-8 at the break.

Took full control

The Griquas then took full control of the game with another double score in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Obi first showed terrific strength and pace to burst through a double tackle attempt, fend off Pienaar and go over for a converted score, while a massive maul then ended with replacement hooker Gustav du Randt dotting down for an unconverted try, with the hosts comfortably ahead 36-8 after 49 minutes.

A 20-minute barren spell then followed before the Griquas went further ahead as they setup a 5m lineout before setting a maul and were powering towards the line when they were illegally stopped, leading to a penalty try and 43-8 lead after 69 minutes.

The Cheetahs then enjoyed their best spell of the game as replacement loose forward Jeandre Rudolph and replacement hooker Louis van der Westhuyzen crashed over for unconverted tries, either side a penalty from Griquas replacement back George Whitehead.

Scorers

Griquas: Tries – Sango Xamlashe, Johan Mulder, Janco Uys, Luther Obi (2), Gustav du Randt, Penalty Try; Conversions – Zander du Plessis (3); Penalty – George Whitehead

Cheetahs: Tries – Mihlali Mosi, Jeandre Rudolph, Louis van der Westhuyzen; Penalty – Ruan Pienaar