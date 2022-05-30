OPINION: Forgotten Boks give selectors plenty to think about

Ross Roche

With Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber confirming that he will only name his squad for the incoming Welsh series at the conclusion of South African teams participation in the United Rugby Championship, it gives the selectors an extra couple of weeks to mull over some picks.

With a number of former Boks having shone in Europe over the past season there is a lot to think about ahead of the coming international season.

On Saturday night former Bok wings Raymond Rhule and Dillyn Leyds were in fine form to help French side La Rochelle stun four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster, to claim their first title.

Leyds fantastic performance in the showpiece event earned him the man-of-the-match award, while Rhule was also in top form to score the opening try of the game.

Player of season

Over in England former Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen was duly rewarded for a brilliant season in the English Premiership when he was named Players Player of the Season at the end of season awards earlier this week.

Esterhuizen has been in scintillating form and reports suggest that he has worked his way back into the Springboks planning, with him having attended the alignment camp for overseas players last month, and could earn a recall to the squad for the Welsh series.

Current Bok squad member Dan du Preez has also enjoyed a top season in England and was duly named as Sale Sharks Player of the Season as voted for by the fans earlier this week.

Du Preez, along with his brother Jean-Luc, has been a part of a number of Bok squads over the years, but has found playing time for the national team extremely limited and it remains to be seen whether they will receive more game time this international season.

But despite the great form of many overseas Boks this season, a similar squad that did business last year in the British and Irish Lions series, Rugby Championship and end of year tour, is expected to be named, with one or two exceptions such as Esterhuizen forcing his way back into the mix.