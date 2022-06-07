South African players dominate first URC Dream Team

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African rugby has made a big impact on the game in Europe, with 10 players from the country picked in the Dream Team for inaugural competition.

In addition to this, three teams from South Africa – the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers – qualified for the quarterfinals last weekend, with the Bulls and Stormers advancing to this week’s semifinals.

The Bulls will face table-toppers Leinster in Dublin on Friday (8.35pm) and the Stormers will host Ulster in Cape Town on Saturday (3pm).

ALSO READ: Leinster clash is a chance for Bulls to show how much they’ve grown

In a vote by the media, 10 South Africans have been selected for the Dream Team.

The Stormers, who finished second overall on the points table, are the best-represented side with five players making the cut, including the competition’s top try-scorer Leolin Zas.

The Bulls contribute three players, including Ruan Nortje, who on Monday was named the URC’s Ironman for playing the most minutes up to round 18, while the Sharks contribute two players.

ALSO READ: ‘One game between us and a final,’ says Dobson ahead of Stormers URC semi

Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel given a shortlist of 10 players per position, provided by URC StatMaster. The player with the most votes in each position earned a place in the team.

The Dream Team (15-1):

Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Seabelo Senatla (Stormers), James Hume (Ulster), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Leolin Zas (Stormers), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Evan Roos (Stormers), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Marcell Coetzee (Bulls), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks).

Other URC Award Winners

Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)

Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)

Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (Stormers)

Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Bulls)