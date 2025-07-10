OPINION: New signings at Bulls raise expectations on new coach

The Bulls’ new signings bolster an already strong team and with Jake White gone, the new coach will face the blame if success isn’t achieved.

Jake White and one of his potential replacements at the Bulls, Franco Smith, who currently coaches Glasgow Warriors. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

The winds of change are blowing at the Bulls with the departure of head coach Jake White, a new coach on the horizon, and a slew of experienced players set to join the ranks next season.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said he hopes to replace White by the end of July, and it is expected that one of a handful of candidates will take the helm.

But they may hesitate before steering the ship in a whole new direction.

Hard act to follow

Since White joined the Pretoria union in 2020, he helped the Bulls win the Super Rugby Unlocked title, Rainbow Cup SA title, and reach three United Rugby Championship finals and one quarter-final.

The Bulls were South Africa’s most successful club in this period. But discontent among players and assistant coaches, and some strong opinions uttered by White regarding the status quo, trumped his success.

Austrian philosopher and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl wrote, “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.”

And so White was realistic and humble in his exit. Rather than fighting the board, he left by mutual consent, saying the club needed a “new voice”.

Springbok signings mean new Bulls coach has little excuse

The Bulls’ new signings include Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, former Springbok centre Jan Serfontein, and locks Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and Marvin Orie.

Pollard will resolve the Bulls’ flyhalf problem after it came into sharp focus thanks to the long lay-off of the perennially-injured Johan Goosen this season. Goosen, who has one year left of his contract, admitted it was a good signing for the club.

Serfontein will bring experience and flair to the midfield. Playing predominantly at inside centre, fans could see him alternate with Harold Vorster in the position, with Stedman Gans or David Kriel on the outside, and Canan Moodie shifting to wing, where he is often more dangerous anyway.

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and Marvin Orie are interesting signings after Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé had to adapt to flanker due to a glut of talent that was already in the second row.

Cobus Wiese, Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Vermaak, JF van Heerden and Sintu Manjezi will have to work all the harder to earn their spots in the new season.

Stormers scrumhalf Paul de Wet joins the ranks too. After sharing the number nine spot with Stefan Ungerer and Herschel Jantjies at the Cape Town union, he will do the same with Embrose Papier and Zak Burger at the Bulls.

All this while Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse returns from his Japan Sabbatical.

The new signings add to an already experienced and battle-hardened squad. They will be expected to achieve greatness next season. Anything less will be blamed on the new coach.