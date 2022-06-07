Six players with URC experience picked for Junior Boks squad

Sports Reporter

The Junior Springboks squad for the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy was announced on Tuesday, with six players who have United Rugby Championship experienced named among the group of 30 players.

The Junior Boks will return to international action as part of an exciting Under-20 Summer Series, competing against the Six Nations’ U20 sides and Georgia in the tournament that will be staged in Italy from 24 June to 12 July.

Bulls outside back Canan Moodie, his franchise team-mate Reinhardt Ludwig (lock), Stormers’ Sacha Mngomezulu (utility back) and Connor Evans (lock), as well as the Lions duo of scrumhalf Nico Steyn and loose forward Ruan Venter all have gained some valuable URC experience in the last few months.

These six players, as well as several others, have also featured for their provincial unions in the Currie Cup, while Mngomezulu, Ludwig, Moodie, Steyn, James, Siya Ningiza (loose forward) all played for the Junior Springboks in last year’s successful U20 International Series in South Africa.

Sharks scrumhalf Bradley Davids, who also played for the SA U20s in 2021, was not considered for selection due to injury.

Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko said he was pleased with the composition of the squad. He had been working with a 36-player SA Academy squad since Easter at their base in Stellenbosch, before trimming the group to the 30 players who will now don the Junior Bok jersey.

“I believe we have a well-balanced and competitive squad,” said Nhleko.

“We are grateful for the domestic Under-20 competition earlier this year that gave us an opportunity to see the players and select the Academy group. We have a few guys who have gained valuable experience in the senior ranks, as well as a number of returnees from last year’s programme.”

A final training exercise against Maties in Stellenbosch is planned for Thursday, and the squad will remain at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport until their departure to Italy in two weeks’ time.

The Junior Boks will open their Summer Series commitments against England on Friday, 24 June, and that will be followed by their second match on Wednesday, 29 June against Ireland.

The South Africans will complete their pool fixtures on Tuesday, 5 July against France before playing a final cross-pool fixture one week later, on Tuesday, 12 July, with their opponent to be determined according to the final standings.

Junior Springbok squad:

Props: Lamla Nunu (WP), Corné Lavagna (Bulls), Juann Else (Bulls), Corné Weilbach (WP), Sebastian Lombard (Bulls), Sivu Mabece (Bulls).

Hookers: Lukhanyo Vokozela (WP), Tiaan Lange (Bulls).

Locks: Reinhardt Ludwig (Bulls), Corné Rahl (Sharks), Connor Evans (WP), Merwe Olivier (Bulls).

Loose forwards: Ruan Venter (Lions), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Ningiza (Sharks), Gcino Mdletshe (Bulls), Paul de Villiers (WP), Louw Nel (WP).

Scrumhalves: Nico Steyn (Lions), Neil le Roux (Bulls), Imad Khan (WP).

Flyhalves: Sacha Mngomezulu (WP), Compion von Ludwig (Bulls).

Centres: Carlton Banies (Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (WP), Ethan James (WP).

Outside backs: Donovan Don (Griffons), Katlego Letebele (Bulls), Duran Koevort (WP), Canan Moodie (Bulls).