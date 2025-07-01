Ultimate 8-0 Springbok ‘bomb squad’ is a reality, says Daan Human

The Springboks may yet stun the rugby world again and unleash an 8-0 'bomb squad' thanks to the new hybrid back.

New hybrid back Andre Esterhuizen in action for the Springboks against the Barbarians in Cape Town over the past weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Ever since the Springboks stunned the rugby world by picking a 7-1 forwards to backs bench split against an All Blacks team in a 35-7 rout at Twickenham in the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, people have wondered, would they dare to go 8-0?

With the ultimate innovator, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, launching his newest project over the past weekend in their 54-7 romp over the Barbarians in Cape Town — the hybrid back — it now becomes a distinct possibility.

The Boks have featured the hybrid forward before, loose forward Kwagga Smith having played on the wing in the backline, but they had never had a hybrid back, until this past weekend, when specialist centre Andre Esterhuizen came on in the 44th minute at flank for Marco van Staden.

It is now possible that the Boks could still use their 7-1 bench split in a match, with Esterhuizen the sole back replacement, and have him come on with the forwards instead to produce the ultimate 8-0 ‘bomb squad’.

Bok scrum guru Daan Human was quizzed about that exact possibility at a Springbok press conference on Monday afternoon, and admitted that anything was possible with the amazing versatility of the Bok players.

“Sometimes when those type of questions come my way I keep it sweet and short and refer them to Rassie. But I think I can contribute,” said a smiling Human.

“Whether it is as a back or as a forward, whether we go 8-0, 7-1, 6-2 or even 4-4, it is doable. I just think it (having that option) is helping us. And at the moment when it helps the Boks get better to perform for the country, then I’m happy about the decision.”

Ideal hybrid back

Human explained that Esterhuizen’s size and speed made him an ideal candidate to double as a loose forward, and that as he continues to learn and adapt to the Bok scrum, it would add to their options going forward.

“Well potentially he is becoming so vital for us. If you think now, he is a hybrid player, and he is pretty big, bigger than some of our flankers. He is certainly bigger than Kwagga. I can assure you we are very happy with his size coming into the scrum,” said Human.

“I think he went very well for the first time (over the weekend), although I don’t think it was the first time he has played flank. If I’m right, he played there for the Sharks as well. So it went very well and I am glad for him. “

Last week Erasmus also revealed a secret scrum camp at Human’s farm in Bloemfontein, which Bok props Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Jan-Hendrik Wessels attended.

Human was asked if an invitation had been extended to Esterhuizen, with him replying with a laugh: “I’m sure he can still develop his scrumming and mauling ability. But he hasn’t gone to the farm yet, he hasn’t got his invite yet, but he will soon.”