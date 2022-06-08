Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies to stay in squad — for now

Ross Roche

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was a somewhat surprising inclusion in the Boks’ first training camp taking place in Pretoria this week, as he is currently facing criminal proceedings.

The allegations relate to an alleged incident on an Emirates flight where he allegedly damaged property and was subsequently arrested on landing at OR Tambo airport.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber explained during a Bok press conference on Wednesday that the team management is keeping abreast of the situation and will act accordingly as more information comes out.

“On Elton, when the alleged allegations happened he wasn’t in the Springbok camp at that stage and we will treat it (the case) accordingly as more information about the alleged incident comes to light,” said Nienaber.

“We see it as he hasn’t been found guilty of anything under my knowledge and we are treating it like that. You must be proven guilty of something (before we can act).

“So other than that we are working with him on the rugby stuff here in the camp.”

Jantjies’ case was recently postponed in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s court, pending final representations from his defence council, and these would be submitted before his next appearance next week Friday.

The Boks are in camp ahead of the international season, which starts with three Tests against Wales in July – in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town. There are currently 17 players in camp, with more set to join next week and the week after, once all the rugby fixtures in Europe are completed.