Stormers No 8 Evan Roos captures fourth URC award

Stormers No 8 Evan Roos has scooped a fourth accolade following his successful first United Rugby Championship season.

Roos was on Wednesday announced as the competition’s Players’ Player of the Season – an award voted for by the competition’s captains and vice-captains.

Roos, 22, adds this latest accolade to a personal haul that already includes the prizes for Fans’ Player of the Season, Next-Gen Player of the Season and a place in the Dream Team.

This is the final award to be announced and rounds off a successful showing from the Stormers, who also boast Top Try Scorer Leolin Zas and five Dream Team representatives.

“It is the ultimate honour to be recognised by your fellow players,” said Roos. “This award is huge for me. Thanks to every single person who has helped me along the way this season; this award is for all off them, too.”

Roos will be looking to cap a memorable season by lifting the inaugural URC title when the Stormers host the Bulls in the final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off at 7.30pm).

Roos’ URC performances saw him earn a Springboks call-up over the weekend and he is on course to make his Test debut during next month’s home series against Wales.

URC Awards Winners List 2021-22

Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)

Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)

Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (Stormers)

Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Bulls)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Evan Roos (Stormers)

Fans’ Player of the Season: Evan Roos (Stormers)

Coach of the Season: Leo Cullen (Leinster)

Players’ Player of the Season: Evan Roos (Stormers)

Dream Team: Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Seabelo Senatla (Stormers), James Hume (Ulster), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Leolin Zas (Stormers), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Ox Nche (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Bulls), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Evan Roos (Stormers)