Deon Fourie to get 100th Stormers cap as Petersen comes in for URC final

Flank Deon Fourie will play his 100th game for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers will host the historic first-ever showpiece match in the competition’s history, which kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Fourie made his Stormers debut back in 2008 and after earning 84 caps, left to play in France for seven years before returning last year. He has been a stand-out performer for the Stormers this season, with his form earning him a call-up to the Springbok squad.

He will run out ahead of a Stormers matchday squad which shows two changes from the semifinal win against Ulster last week.

Sergeal Petersen comes in for the injured Leolin Zas, while loose forward Junior Pokomela is included on the replacements bench.

Coach John Dobson said that he could not be happier for Fourie.

“Deon embodies a lot of what we pride ourselves in as a team. Playing for the Stormers means a lot to Deon and it means a lot to the rest of us that he reaches this milestone on such a big occasion. He deserves all the accolades coming his way,” he said.

Dobson added that he is glad to be able to bring the likes of Petersen and Pokomela in, with both players contributing to the Stormers in getting to this point.

“Sergeal and Junior have shown their worth for us this season and both add something different to our squad, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can do on Saturday,” he said.

Dobson’s team have won their last 10 consecutive games and will be looking to cap off that winning streak with a trophy in front of the fans, but the Stormers coach knows there is a massive task ahead to achieve that.

“We are up against our old rivals in a home final, so you can be sure we will be ready to give it everything we have and hopefully make our supporters proud,” he said.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Steven Kitshoff (capt). Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Junior Pokomela, Nama Xaba, Godlen Masimla, Sacha Mngomezulu.