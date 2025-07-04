Springboks aim to set season benchmark against Italians — Jasper Wiese

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese is back from injury and ready to rumble against Italy at Loftus on Saturday.

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese during a team training session recently, is back from injury and eager to get a run for the Boks against Italy. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

The Springboks are looking to dominate up front and set a high benchmark for the coming season, according to eighthman Jasper Wiese, who is fired up for their incoming series opener against Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks kicked off their season with a strong performance in a non-Test against invitational side, the Barbarians, in Cape Town this past weekend, and are now looking to build on that effort against a young and hungry Italian team in Pretoria.

Wiese is one of just a few changes made to the match 23 for their first official international of the season, and he will be looking to make a big impact in his first start of the 2025 campaign.

“We must set a benchmark for the year going forward. Last week, the guys did well against the Barbarians and we have to build on that. There have been a few changes in personnel but not many. There is a responsibility on the forwards to get the team going,” said Wiese.

“We have set a good base in the build up to this series. The forwards want to show dominance. We are facing a passionate Italian side and they do get up for games. But to dominate the opposition is the mindset of every forward that plays for the Springboks.”

Back from injury

This will be Wiese’s first match back after being out for over three months with a neck injury picked up playing for his franchise in the Japanese League One, but he brushed aside any fears of it impacting his game.

“It wasn’t that serious, it was just two discs in my neck that had to be replaced. It was three months of recovery, it wasn’t like it was one of those year-long problems. I am just excited to be with the Boks. It is always a massive privilege for me to be in camp with everybody,” explained Wiese.

The powerful loose forward is also looking forward to the possibility of playing alongside his younger brother, Bulls utility forward Cobus, for the first time, at some stage this season, with him one of the uncapped players in the Bok squad.

“We have never had the opportunity to play in the same team and what better opportunity than to represent your country together, so I really hope he gets a run. I’m very happy for him because he has dreamed of playing for South Africa, and I hope he uses his opportunity,” said Wiese.

“I try and watch as many of his games as I can. Cobus has had a very good season. It is not that he did not play well overseas (at Sale Sharks), but I think the move back to South Africa did wonders for him.

“It is great to see him thrive in the Bulls environment with a lot of guys that are here now at the Boks. I hope he can flourish at the Boks too.”