Sold out URC final: Fans told to take raincoats, but leave umbrellas at home

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Rugby fans lucky enough to have secured tickets to the United Rugby Championship final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday have been urged to take a rain coat along, but leave their umbrellas at home.

Rain is expected to fall in Cape Town throughout Saturday and into the evening and play some part in the URC final between the Stormers and Bulls, which kicks off at 7.30pm.

The match will be played in front of a maximum allowed capacity crowd of 31,000 after the final few tickets were sold on Thursday.

Gates to the stadium will open at 4.30pm, giving fans enough time to soak in the atmosphere and settle in for the big final.

Covid-19

Organisers said on Friday that spectators should dress warmly, prepare for rain, but not bring umbrellas to the ground as they are now allowed inside the stadium.

Those fans attending have also been reminded that Covid-19 remains in place and must produce either a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test – rapid antigen test or PCR acceptable from the previous 72 hours, along with their ID before entering the stadium.

Every spectator must be checked for this documentation along with their match tickets, so it will take some time to get everyone inside the stadium and it is recommended to arrive at the stadium by 6pm.

Children under 12 do not need to provide any documentation before entering, but all those older than 12 must either have a vaccination certificate or a negative test.

Please visit the Stormers website for a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know if you are attending the match.