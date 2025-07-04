Confirmed: ‘Time for a new voice’ as White and Bulls part ways

White guided the team to three URC finals, but was unable to land the title.

Jake White is no longer the director of rugby at the Bulls. Picture: Gallo Images

Director of rugby and head coach Jake White and the Bulls have mutually agreed to part ways.

This was after he allegedly fell out of favour with several players and coaches at the Pretoria union in recent weeks.

The Bulls board held a meeting on Friday to determine his future, finding no reason for the 2007 World Cup-winning coach to stay on.

Edgar Rathbone, CEO of the Bulls, acknowledged White’s significant contributions: “Jake has tremendous rugby IP and that has been visible in the way he was able to transfer it into our structures and as a club we remain grateful for those contributions made during his tenure.

“He did amazing work here and it was a privilege to work with him as he helped our team become a superpower again. He has given us a great platform to build upon with a talented crop of young players who are just finding their true offering.

“He also helped the bigger playing group develop, with 10 emerging to play for the Springboks. This encouraging growth also ensured we were often in the mix for silverware.”

White’s time at the Bulls

White joined the Bulls in 2020, initially until the end of 2023, but he extended his contract beyond his initial stay.

Since then, he helped the team win the Super Rugby Unlocked competition during Covid and also coached the side to three United Rugby Championship finals, against the Stormers, Glasgow and Leinster. White also oversaw the side winning the Currie Cup in 2020 and 2021.

While the Bulls have been South Africa’s most successful union in recent years, some have criticised White for blaming factors beyond his control — particularly the number of Springboks and former Bulls players choosing to play abroad — when his team has fallen short in big matches.

White bangs on the drum

Most recently, after the Bulls’ one-sided 32–7 defeat to Leinster in this year’s URC final, he said South African teams can only beat top sides like Leinster — provided they play well — if the Springboks are brought back to play domestically.

“We need more international players to play in our province. I need what Leinster have. I need to be able to fight fire with fire,” he said.

“I’m envious, really envious. Because if you are going to fight fire with fire and if you want to go to a gunfight, you cannot go with a knife.”

‘Time for a new voice’

Having consulted with the shareholders, White himself said his decision was based on a desire for the team to find a new voice: “I have made the decision to move on. With many years’ coaching experience, I felt it would be difficult to get the squad to perform to the next level. Therefore, in the best interest of both myself and the Bulls I feel it’s time for a new chapter. It’s time for this group to have a new voice.

“I have enjoyed my time in Pretoria. I met some wonderful friends. I believe that rugby is like life — you win some you lose some. You learn as you grow. You need to be strong and courageous and, most importantly, it isn’t always fair.”

“To be part of Bulls rugby history has been an absolute honour. I wish Bulls rugby all the best. Hou die blou bo!”