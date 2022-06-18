URC final: Five players who could light up Cape Town Stadium

Ross Roche

A thrilling all South African United Rugby Championship (URC) final takes place on Saturday evening as the Stormers host the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium (kick-off 7:30pm).

Both teams have enjoyed a stunning debut season in the URC and will be aiming to end off on a high with their first piece of European silverware.

Here are five players out to make their mark in the final

Evan Roos

First on the list is Stormers breakout star and new Springbok squad member Evan Roos, who has been the star performer in the URC this season.

Roos has picked up four awards in the URC, after being named in the dream team, selected as the next gen star, picked as the fans player of the season and then received the prestigious players player of the season award earlier this week.

Those accolades show the amazing season the young loose forward has had and he will be eager for one last big showing on Saturday.

Marcell Coetzee

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee has enjoyed a fantastic campaign and has brilliantly led his side to a first URC final. He led from the front once again in a massive semifinal showing against favourites Leinster, helping to inspire his team to a famous win, and despite having lost to the Stormers twice this season, he will be keen to inspire his side to one last big result.

His top form has also seen him rewarded with a recall to the Springbok squad and he will be keen to prove the selectors right with another big performance.

Warrick Gelant

Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant has lit up the URC with some amazing performances for the Cape Town side and has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous counter attacking threats in the competition.

His top form has seen him brought back into the Springbok fold, after missing out last year, and he will be keen to leave another mark in the final this weekend. His link up play with fellow Bok Damian Willemse and the other outside backs has been top notch and they will be looking to link up superbly in the final again.

Ruan Norje

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje is one of the hardest working players in the URC and was awarded the Ironman award for playing the most minutes in the 18 match pool phase of the competition. His brilliant work in the lineouts, as well as in the tight and loose, has seen him selected for the Springboks for the first time, where he has the daunting task of fronting up to stars like Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager.

Nortje will thus be eager to use his last chance to put in a big effort ahead of the international season and wow the Bok selectors, in the URC final.

Deon Fourie

At the sprightly age of 35, Deon Fourie has earned his first ever call-up to the Springbok squad, after a fantastic URC season for the Stormers.

Fourie returned last year to where it all began, after many years playing in France, and has defied all expectations to put in one of his best ever campaigns in senior rugby. He has been an invaluable member of the Stormers squad and his breakdown work has been second to none. He also celebrates the massive milestone of his hundredth Stormers appearance on Saturday and will be keen to celebrate in style.