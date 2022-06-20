It’s a Currie Cup final for the ages as Griquas take on Pumas

Ross Roche

It is set to be a historic Currie Cup battle when Griquas host the Pumas at Griqua Park in Kimberley in the showpiece finale this weekend.

The last time Griquas were in the Currie Cup final was back in 1970 when they triumphed over Northern Transvaal (Bulls) to lift the title, before enduring a long 52-year wait to make it there again.

For the Pumas the occasion is even bigger as it is their first ever appearance in the final, after being founded in 1969.

It took massive performances from both teams in the semis to upset the odds and make it into the 2022 final.

The Pumas looked to be dead and buried against the Cheetahs in their semifinal clash in Bloemfontein, trailing 32-17 with a quarter of the match left, only to run in three tries in the final 17 minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround 38-35 win.

It was the Pumas’ second win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in a month, after they also beat them in the pool stages a few weeks before.

“It’s just amazing that everything has worked out for us. At some stages we really let it slip, we got a yellow and that cost us, and they then got a yellow and that changed the game,” explained Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse.

“But the emotions are just amazing and I really think we deserve this so it is just great.”

Comeback kings

For Griquas, they also head to fight back from a half-time deficit, but a big second-half performance meant they eventually ran out comfortable 30-19 winners over the Bulls at Loftus on Friday.

It was an understrength Bulls side, missing all of the United Rugby Championship stars who were in Cape Town for the final, but they still had a number of decent players in their side and were on target to shave it at half-time with a 7-3 lead.

However, Griquas then showed why they have become known as the comeback kings, with another top second-half effort securing their place in the final.