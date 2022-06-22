Currie Cup final: Luther Obi fired up for ‘biggest game of my life’

Ross Roche

Griquas star wing Luther Obi is fired up and ready for the biggest game of his career when his team host the Pumas in the Currie Cup final at Griqua Park this weekend.

A lot has been spoken about the Currie Cup in recent weeks, its value and status, and whether to keep it going in its current format, but Obi was quick to admit just how important it is for himself and the other teams.

“There has been a lot of deliberation about the Currie Cup over the last couple of weeks, but as far as I’m concerned that is all white noise. It is still the oldest local trophy that you can win and it’s a proud trophy that any union wants in their cabinet,” said Obi.

“So from a personal perspective Saturday is the biggest game of my life and I want to lift the trophy and go down in history as a Currie Cup champion. No one can take that away from you.”

Comeback kings

The Griquas have shown in recent games that they have what it takes to comeback from a big deficit, shown in recovering from 7-35 down to beat Western Province 43-41, and 21-36 down to beat the Pumas 45-44.

They also had to comeback from a halftime deficit in their semifinal against the Bulls before running away with it in the second half, but Obi is hoping for a more straightforward performance in the final.

“We have had two noticeable comebacks in recent weeks, one being against the Pumas. Ideally we don’t intend to go behind in any of those games and have a comeback. That’s never the plan, we obviously want to start on the front foot,” explained Obi.

“But in the last few weeks we have proven that we can dig ourselves out of very difficult situations and I think that is what a championship (winning) mindset is about. Never say die, back to the wall, just keep fighting.

“That’s what this team is about, that’s the culture and the individuals who make this team. But obviously the plan is to take the lead and stay in the lead.”