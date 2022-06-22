WATCH: Is Hacjivah Dayimani still celebrating — four days after URC final win?

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

It’s been four days since the Stormers beat the Bulls to claim the United Rugby Championship trophy and it seems loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani is still celebrating. Or is he?

The flank forward has become something of a social media sensation ever since the Stormers beat the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to win the inaugural URC trophy.

Dayimani has been partying up a storm across Cape Town, kitted out in his Stormers matchday outfit and with his winners’ medal around his neck.

Hours since URC Grand Final: 48



Hacjivah Dayimani: Still out in his full kit pic.twitter.com/yC5R4NBFFI — Jack Davies (@rj_davies) June 20, 2022

Not only has Dayimani, who joined the Stormers last year from the Lions, been taped showering and sipping champagne in his Stormers gear, but on Tuesday his request to enjoy a pint with the mayor of Cape Town was honoured by Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Day 4 of celebrations. Hacjivah (still in full kit) has now, in fact, had a beer with the Mayor of Cape Town. Onwards champion. https://t.co/MW2D9inyhy pic.twitter.com/qbQYW3ITeq— A-P (@rugby_ap) June 21, 2022

Social media followers of Dayimani and the Stormers have stated they will keep an eye out for the flanker, who alongside fellow loosies Deon Fourie and Evan Roos, helped the Cape-based side produce a stirring comeback in last Saturday’s final.

Stormers star loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani hasn’t stopped celebrating after the Cape side’s victory in the inaugural United R…



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/MF6DERIcqy pic.twitter.com/FQZ3d9737i— Satafrika (@frikacom) June 20, 2022

Dayimani entered day five of his celebrations on Wednesday and the big question now is, having met the mayor of Cape Town, will he meet up with the president, also a request of his in recent days. It is highly unlikely, but the player looks set to continue his partying.

Rugby player Hacjivah Dayimani wins championship on Saturday, still drinking in full kit three days later https://t.co/sotTVvtqei— ahmed boukessira (@AhmedBoukessira) June 21, 2022