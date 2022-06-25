Griquas and Pumas primed for Currie Cup showdown in Kimberley

Ross Roche

The Griquas and Pumas are primed and ready to battle it out in the final of the Currie Cup competition in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The two minnows of South African rugby stunned the more fancied Cheetahs and Bulls last weekend to progress to the final of SA’s oldest rugby competition.

Despite playing away from home, Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse is confident in his team’s ability on the road and believes they have a great chance to lift the trophy.

“We got a big hiding the last time we played in Kimberley earlier this season. But before that I think we won three in a row there. We have also beaten big unions like the Sharks, Western Province, the Lions and almost beat the Bulls away from home this year,” said Stonehouse.

“So we play well away from home. We know their field well. Their whole pavilion will be behind them. But we are just focused on what we need to do to bring the cup home.”

Stonehouse also knows that the match will not be over until the final whistle goes, and that if the Pumas are to win they will need to be at the top of their game for the full 80 minutes.

“I think it’s going to be a great rugby final. The Griquas are a great team that plays an amazing brand of rugby. They came back against us, came back against the Bulls with almost a full URC team at Loftus and came back against Western Province,” said Stonehouse.

“They are a never-say-die team and they have great players in that team. So I think it’s going to be an amazing final, people will remember it as one between two smaller unions, but I think it will be a great spectacle.”

Classic Currie Cup final

Griquas coach Pieter Bergh also thinks it is going to be a classic final that will be determined by small margins and whichever team is able to execute their game plan best.

“We know each other well. This week we are making a few changes because it is a final and we know what to expect playing at home. But overall I think finals are won by good discipline and teams not making mistakes,” said Bergh.

“We know the Pumas are exceptionally dangerous off turnover ball. When you make mistakes in your own half they punish you and they’ve scored a few 100m tries this season.

“So at the end of the day it’s going to be about using your opportunities, not making mistakes and having good discipline.”