With more experience, Ox Nche is ready for Welsh challenge

A more experienced Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nche is brimming with confidence and looking forward to the Springboks’ three Test series against Wales, kicking off at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

When Nche was selected for the Bok squad ahead of the British and Irish Lions series last year, he had only one cap from a one-off game against Wales in Washington DC back in 2018.

But after a busy campaign where he featured in the Lions series, Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour, he picked up another eight caps and has become part of the Boks’ core two front rows that they deploy in matches.

“I am a bit more aligned with what the coaches expect from me. I just have to focus on my job. There is nothing that can distract me anymore. I am more aligned with the team now and I think that’s what gives me confidence,” explained Nche.

“I know what coach Deon (Davids) expects from me in the lineouts, I know what coach Jacques (Nienaber) expects from me and that’s why I am confident now.”

Forward dominance

Although the Boks enjoyed forward dominance over the Welsh in their last outing, a 23-18 win at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff last year, Nche does not believe that automatically means they will dominate again.

Nche also doesn’t believe that the dominance of South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams over their Welsh counterparts will play a big part in the coming series.

“If all of our forwards pitch on the day then we will try and impose our presence on them. But just because we have done well against them before, doesn’t mean we always will do well against them,” said Nche.

“So who is more prepared on the day and who pitches up will be the best team on the field.”

“For me Test rugby is completely different. We did well against the Welsh teams (in the URC) but they are now playing for their country which is much bigger.

“They are a desperate team that wants to prove a point and they want to show that they are still one of the top rugby nations in the world, so I think they will come out guns blazing and will definitely pitch on the day.”