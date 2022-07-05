Starved Bok wings hope for more ball in coming Tests

Ross Roche

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe is hoping to receive a bit more ball out wide in the next two Tests against Wales in Bloemfontein and Cape Town over the next two weeks.

Kolbe and fellow wing Makazole Mapimpi received very little ball during the first Test at Loftus last week, but when they did they made magic happen with Kolbe rounding off a try and Mapimpi making a break or two.

But with the teams current game plan of a territory based kicking game, both wings have found service scant and often have to find work during the match.

“It is always nice to get some ball in hand, but we knew what it was going to take as a team. We knew Wales play more or less the same game plan that we do and it was going to go down to who wanted it the most,” said Kolbe.

“We didn’t have a good start and I think in the second half the boys just showed their character by sticking to the plan and executing it. But hopefully through the series there will be a bit of ball for the wingers to capitalise out wide.

“But it’s a team effort and as long as we can have a positive impact on the game, no matter what it is, whether we have to chase or attack with ball in hand, it will be fine as long as we play our part.”

Keen for game time

Kolbe is also eager to get as much game time as possible, after finishing a club season in France where he didn’t have nearly as much as he would have liked.

“It was quite frustrating for me with injuries at the start of the season in France and not having as much game time that I thought I would have gotten, but I am just glad I managed to get some towards the end of the season,” explained Kolbe.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge for me if I made the team to come here and play with international intensity. That first 20 minutes I felt it and I just couldn’t wait for my second breath to kick in.

“But I am just glad to be back in the mix and to hopefully get as much game time as possible to keep building confidence.”