Wales excited for second crack at the Springboks in Bloem Test

Ross Roche

Although disappointed with their narrow first Test loss to the Springboks at Loftus last week,, Wales are fired up and ready to have another crack in the second Test at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Wales were edged 32-29 thanks to a last gasp penalty in the series opener, but they are looking forward to having another opportunity to upset the world champs at home this weekend.

“That’s what’s great about this three-Test series. It was a disappointing result on the weekend, but on Saturday we get another opportunity at a different venue, so we can now start getting excited about the next game,” said Wales lock Will Rowlands.

“I enjoyed the game. I love playing for Wales and the challenge of playing against the best players in the world, particularly the number one ranked team and world champions at home. So we are enjoying the challenge and are excited to go again over the next couple of weeks.”

Discipline is key

Discipline will be a big issue for the Welsh this week after they had four players yellow carded in the first Test, while at one point in the second half towards the end of the match they had just 12 players on the field and ended the game with 13 men.

This gave the Boks plenty of momentum to complete their comeback, having trailed by 15 points at half-time and by nine points with 17 minutes to play, with the scores then level as time ticked over the 80 minute mark before the last-gasp kick.

“There were some good aspects of our performance where we put them under pressure in some ways, but there is definitely stuff we have to work on that I think ultimately cost us getting a result in the end,” said Rowlands.

“The main thing is our discipline. We gave away too many penalties, especially in the second half, giving them driving lineouts in our 22m, which is tough to defend all day.

“So that is one big focus point this week. Cut down the number of penalties we give away, give them fewer opportunities and hopefully give ourselves a chance to impose our game on them.”