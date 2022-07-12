Wales prepared to go to ‘dark places’ against Springboks — assistant coach

Ross Roche

Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids claims that Wales are prepared to go to dark places against the hosts, which is why they have become such a massive challenge to beat in recent years.

Despite their poor form coming into the three Test series and having slipped down the world rugby rankings, Wales have surprised many by just falling short in the first Test, going down 32-29, before edging the second Test against a fringe Bok team 13-12.

This was their first ever win over the Boks in South Africa and they will take a lot of confidence from the result into the finale in Cape Town on Saturday.

“This is what we have thought from the start and know from past experience. Wales are a team that are prepared to go to dark places in challenging us,” explained Davids.

“If you just look at the number of tackles that they made in the last Test match, and how they put huge emphasis on stopping our mauls or getting stuck into us at scrum time, it is all testament of their ability to get stuck in there.

“So we know we have to impose ourselves for the full 80 minutes. If you don’t have that strength and belief of character or don’t have a clear idea of what you want to achieve it will be difficult.”

Springboks discipline key

Davids admits that discipline will be a key talking point during this week’s Springboks preparation, as it was poor discipline in the first half of the first game and second half of the second that robbed the Boks of momentum and gave Wales the upper hand on both those occasions.

“If you are not disciplined against a team like Wales you give them an opportunity to gain territory advantage and get themselves into a better position and they will consistently be in the game. So that is an area we can improve on,” said Davids.

“Also when you get opportunities you have to make sure that you take those opportunities because against a team that gets stuck in there for 80 minutes it becomes more difficult as the game goes on.”