Wales decider will build Bok character, says captain Kolisi

Ross Roche

The Springboks are primed and ready for the third Test decider against Wales at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5:05pm).

Captain Siya Kolisi was full of confidence during the pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, admitting that playing in an important decider was nothing new for the team and a challenge that they are relishing.

“We have been in these situations … since the first time this coaching staff was in charge. England (series in 2018) was the first time when we had an opportunity to seal the series in the second game and we did, but we lost the last one.

“We also wanted to seal the series against Wales last week but we couldn’t. So it is similar to last year with the British and Irish Lions tour, going into the final match with one win each.

“But this is a good thing because it builds character. The coaches have been trying to get us used to situations like this and that’s where your character really shows, in games like this.”

Kolisi continued: “That’s what’s going to be needed. We have been in situations like this, it’s nothing new and Wales have also been in these situations.

“Both teams have got experienced players, so it is going to be an important game and we are looking forward to it. This is a great way to start the season for us and we can build on this.”

Tight series

It has been an incredibly tight series to date, with just two points separating the Boks from the Welsh over the two games played, with the hosts edging the first Test after the full time hooter 32-29, and Wales clinching a 13-12 win in the dying moments of the second Test.

However, the Boks played almost two completely different teams in the first two matches, with them making 19 changes to the match 23 for the second Test, while most of the players who were involved in the first Test have now returned for the decider.

Despite the amount of changes to the team over the series, Kolisi has been happy with their preparation for the final game and believes they have done all that they could ahead of the game.

“Preparations have gone well. It was tough last week. I thought the guys played well and we all know Wales are similar to us and don’t stop for 80 minutes and that’s what’s happened in the last two games,” said Kolisi.

“We are looking forward to the match. It is going to be tough as it always is. But the prep has gone well, we’ve looked at the game and seen where they were strong in the last match and we have really worked hard on that this week.”