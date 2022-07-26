Powell explains why no URC stars cracked Blitzboks Commonwealth Games team

Ross Roche

A strong squad of Blitzbok regulars are going through their final preparations ahead of the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with the Sevens event kicking off on Friday.

Last week Sascoc finally released the Blitzboks travelling squad for the competition, with it surprisingly featuring none of the star players named in an early draft of the squad back in June.

Players like Seabelo Senatla, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jordan Hendrikse and Manie Libbok had been included, but none made it into the final 13, with coach Neil Powell explaining that Sascoc had jumped the gun with their earlier release.

“The Commonwealth Games is completely different to any other tournament that we play. We have to have a long list, almost six months before we actually play in the games and then you can only select your players from that long list,” explained Powell.

“So even if we pick up a late injury and wanted to bring in another player, we wouldn’t be able to select someone who is not on that long list.

“So what happened is with that initial release Sascoc put some of the names from that long list into the squad, even though they couldn’t be selected for various reasons.

“We did approach some of those guys to get them in for the Commonwealth Games, but some picked up injuries, some were called up to the Springboks, so we did miss out on them a bit, which forced us to go with our regular squad of Blitzboks.”

Despite being unable to call on some of those players, who enjoyed stellar United Rugby Championship seasons, Powell was more than happy with the squad selected and believes that they can go all the way.

“In hindsight it actually works out well for us because these guys have played the whole season together. They also enjoyed some good success together during the early parts of this season’s Sevens Series,” said Powell.

“The last four tournaments haven’t exactly gone the way we hoped they would go, but if we play to our abilities we will definitely be up there challenging for the title.”

SA men’s team

Sakoyisa Makata, Christie Grobbelaar, James Murphy, Zain Davids, Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Shaun Williams, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Muller du Plessis, Mfundo Ndhlovu

SA women’s team

Unathi Mali, Asisipho Plaatjies (captain), Kemiketso Baloyi, Donelle Snyders, Luleka Tyibilika, Anacadia Minnaar, Nontuthoko Shongwe, Kyla de Vries, Felicia Jacobs, Mathrin Simmers, Zandile Masuku, Liske Lategan, Bianca Augustyn