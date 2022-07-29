Orie predicts exciting second-row battle against world-class All Blacks

Ross Roche

Lock Marvin Orie is looking forward to the challenge the Springboks face against a world-class second row when they take on the All Blacks in the opening two games of the Rugby Championship in Mbombela and Johannesburg next month.

Although Orie is a bit down in the Bok lock pecking order, with starters Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager and replacement Franco Mostert all ahead of him, he will be aiming to prepare them for the challenge and will be ready should an injury give him a chance to step in.

Orie plays an integral role in getting the starters ready and has become a regular feature in the Bok squad over the past few years and admits to enjoying his time with the team.

“For me to be involved in the national team is a big privilege and an honour. There aren’t many guys who have had the privilege. So I am just taking it day by day and doing my best to contribute to help the team do wellm” explained Orie.

“The All Blacks are known to have a strong set piece. They have a number of world class players including in the second row, so it is going to be a good challenge for us. Luckily we also have world class players in the second row, so it will be exciting,” he added.

“We have had a good week of preparation. We have spent a lot of time analysing and trying to make sure that plans are in place for next week, so hopefully we will be ready to put in a good show.”

Good connection

Orie is also happy with the good connection between the Bok locks and hookers, who have previously played together.

“I have played with Macolm (Marx) at the Lions, I have played with Bongi (Mbonambi) in the Varsity Cup back in 2013 and at the Bulls for a short while, and I will be playing with Joseph (Dweba) next season,” said Orie.

“Bongi and Malcolm are both world class and Joseph is not far behind them. Having hookers like them is definitely an advantage for us in the lineouts, scrums and general play, so we are privileged to have three top hookers in the group.”