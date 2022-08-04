All Blacks set to play with an edge to their game – Ian Foster

Ross Roche

The All Blacks are set to play with an edge to their game when they front up against the Springboks in the opening Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors have had a torrid time of late and head into the match having lost four of their last five games, including two on the trot against Ireland which saw them slip to their first home series defeat against them.

They will thus be desperate to turn around their form and a win over their close rivals in South Africa would go a long way to getting their confidence back.

“We don’t like losing, just like any team. That creates an edge in the group and creates a lot of reflection from our players. They are reflecting on their own roles and performances and how we can grow,” explained All Blacks coach Ian Foster on Thursday.

“So it certainly has created an edge and when you dovetail that with where we are and who we are playing against it’s a great concoction here isn’t it. It’s a really clear challenge for us, we are excited by it and we want to play better.

“But we also know we have probably never been a great July team and it’s the start of our year just like it is for the South African’s and both them and us will be looking to improve on what we have shown in the first three Tests (of the season).”

Well-rounded game

The All Blacks are also not of the opinion that the Boks have only one plan, and are preparing for a well-rounded game plan that they will need to counter in the match.

“They definitely aren’t a one trick pony, that’s just a fallacy. But what they do they do really well and we know that. You don’t become world champions if you’re not proficient in a whole lot of areas. They are a great team and play well,” admitted Foster.

“But it’s also about us not getting too hung up on that either and making sure that we go out with the mindset to play our game.

“Like I said earlier there is an edge, we know we can play better, but you don’t do that by worrying about who you are playing against. You do that by playing the way that we want to play.”