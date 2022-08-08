Jaden and Jesse set to get Bok nod for second All Blacks Test

Ross Roche

Another impressive performance from rising scrumhalf talent Jaden Hendrikse means he is likely to get the nod to start at scrumhalf in the second Test for the Springboks against the All Blacks at Ellis Park should Faf de Klerk be ruled out.

And, the Boks could recall fit-again Duane Vermeulen at No 8, further strengthening an already powerful pack for the important Rugby Championship clash.

There will also be a change out wide following the red card handed to Kurt-Lee Arendse for his mistimed jump in the 26-10 Rugby Championship win against Sam Cane’s team at Mbombela on Saturday.

De Klerk took a terrible knock in the first minute of the match, clattering into Caleb Clarke’s knee as he tried to make a tackle and was stretchered off, but returned to the bench later in the game in seemingly good health and to rapturous applause from the crowd.

However, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber is unsure of his status yet and still has to wait for various clearances before a decision can be made.

“I am not sure what his status is, there are various protocols to go through. There is an Head Injury Assessment one, an HIA two that you have to pass or not pass, so I am not sure where they are currently with that,” explained Nienaber.

“Jaden stepped up well. We are fortunate to currently have a number of quality nines. It’s Faf, it’s Jaden, it’s Herschel (Jantjies), then we have Cobus Reinach coming back from injury and Grant Williams. We have five quality scrumhalves and the competition is fierce there.

“But we back Jaden, we backed him in the last Test against Wales, and when he came on (against the All Blacks) he wasn’t nervous at all. He knew what he had to do and he is playing good rugby.”

Box office

Exciting wing Arendse had a box office game, scoring a try, was immense under the high ball and on defence, but was stretchered off late on after a terrible collision with Beauden Barrett when he lost the battle in the air, leading to him receiving a red card.

Regardless of the concussion protocols, Arendse will be out of the next match and possibly a few more once a verdict is handed down on his red, leaving the Boks thin on out and out wingers in the squad, with Jesse Kriel set to possibly slot in.

“I still have to sit with the selectors and look at it. But we still have players available who can fill in. We played Jesse there last year and in 2018 he started at wing for us against New Zealand. So he’s a guy who can play there for us,” said Nienaber.

“We have Warrick Gelant who can help us and play for us there. So we have a couple of options available, so I am not sure who will play there.

“This is not my call alone, but there are a couple of options that can fulfil that role for us. But yes we have lost Kurt-Lee for I am not sure how long and we will have a discussion on that.”

Damian Willemse, who’s been so good at fullback, could also shift to the wing, with Willie le Roux coming in at 15. That could open the door for Frans Steyn to return to the bench.

And then Vermeulen is possibly also set for a recall, in place of Jasper Wiese, should he prove his fitness on Monday.