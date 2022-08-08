Surprise call-up for Moodie, disappointment for Fassi

Ross Roche

The Springboks sprung a surprise late on Monday afternoon by calling up exciting young Bulls talent Canan Moodie as cover for Kurt-Lee Arendse ahead of the the second Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park this weekend.

Earlier on Monday Arendse was banned for four weeks due to the red card picked up after a mistimed jump caused a dangerous mid-air collision with Beauden Barrett, who landed on his head, towards the end of Saturday’s first Test win over the All Blacks.

His suspension means that he will miss the Boks’ next four Tests, and will only be able to play again in their final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, 24 September, with him subsequently released from the national squad.

Moodie is a talented former Junior Springbok utility back, who has played on both the wing and at fullback for the Bulls during their impressive United Rugby Championship campaign, and will join the group in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

The decision will probably come as a massive disappointment to Sharks utility back Aphelele Fassi, who was dropped from the squad after the Welsh series, where he put in an average performance in his only chance against Wales in the second Test.

Fassi, who has featured three times on the wing for the Boks, was expected to be next in line should any injuries or suspensions occur, however it seems his recent performance has seen him drop further down the pecking order, with the uncapped Moodie preferred.

Surprise selection

It is also a surprising selection because both, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber after the game on Saturday, and assistant coach Deon Davids at a press conference on Monday, intimated that they would focus on their current utility backs in the squad for now.

Nienaber was however excited to welcome Moodie, into the Springbok set-up in what marks his first senior national call-up.

“Canan is one of the exciting young backline prospects in the country as he showed in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this year,” said Nienaber.

“His consistently superb performances earned him a place in the final against eventual champions, the Stormers, and this, combined with his Junior Springbok experience in the 2021 U20 International Series, will set him in good stead as he enters the Springbok environment.

“Canan was due for a second stint with the Junior Boks this year but unfortunately missed out because of injury. He has a high work ethic, and he’s a skilful player, so we are excited to see what he brings to squad.”

It will be interesting to see if Moodie keeps his spot in the squad for their tour overseas, or if he will be one of the players cut as it is unlikely that the Boks will travel with their current squad of 42-players.