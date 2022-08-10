Former Springbok player beaten up after Boks-All Blacks Test in Mbombela

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok center Grant Esterhuizen has told of his being assaulted outside a night club in Mbombela following last Saturday’s rugby Test match in the Mpumalanga city.

The 46-year-old, who played seven Tests for the Springboks in 2000 and turned out for the Lions and Bulls, said he and some friends visited a club in the city following the Springboks’ 26-10 win against the All Blacks in Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

Grant Esterhuizen playing for the Cats in the 2000 Super 12 competition. Picture: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

“We were standing outside (the club) and this one guy comes to me and says he feels like he wants to hit me,” Esterhuizen told JacarandaFM on Wednesday morning.

“I turned my back towards him and carried on with my conversation and the next thing I got hit really hard from the side. That’s pretty much the last of what I can remember.”

Esterhuizen later says he hit back at one of his attackers, to defend himself, and that’s when he got hit by a helmet. “From there on I was out.”

Esterhuizen said he was “not a guy who provokes people, I’m pretty straight forward. When I have a couple of drinks, I always say I’m a lover and not a fighter.

“This was just one of those random acts of violence.

“The guys looked like they belonged to a motorcycle club. They were out to hurt someone.”

Esterhuizen said he had received “outstanding” support from friends and the social media community.

He has reached out to the club but hasn’t received word back, but is hoping to find something on any camera footage that may assist him in any way.

Esterhuizen continued: “I’m not leaving it here, we’ll keep fighting.”

The former Bok said there was not likely to be any lasting damage, though he is suffering with bruises and headaches. Also, he is expected to see an eye specialist in the coming days.

“Everyone is talking about gender-based violence, but random acts of violence is probably next on the list. Everyone should speak up about it.”

