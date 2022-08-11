Best of the All Blacks to be on show at Ellis Park — De Allende

Ross Roche

Springbok centre Damian de Allende is expecting the All Blacks‘ world class attacking game to be on show during the second Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

During the first Test over the past weekend the All Blacks attack just could not get up and running, with some sloppy handling in crucial places contributing to a poor performance overall from the visitors.

However, with perfect playing conditions set for this weekend’s clash, De Allende believes that will play nicely into the visitors’ hands.

“I don’t think it will be that hot at 5pm, but it’s going to be quite dry and that’s why I think the All Blacks won’t disappoint us on Saturday,” explained De Allende.

“Not to say that they disappointed us this past weekend, but towards the end of the game at the Mbombela it got quite greasy and that got quite tough for them when they had to chase the game. But obviously we know how highly skilled and world class the All Blacks are.

“How they can throw the ball around and on their day when it sticks, if I was a supporter I would love to watch that. On Saturday we know that we have to stay switched on for probably 85 minutes at least, but I am really looking forward to the challenge.”

The Boks mantra of focusing on their own game was reinforced by De Allende, whe asked whether he felt the All Blacks were ripe for the picking with everything going on around them at the moment.

“For us personally we like to focus on our own game and what we can achieve going forward. I think that’s the most important thing. What the All Blacks are going through, hopefully after they play us they start getting it right,” said De Allende.

“But they are a world class outfit, are highly skilled and have a lot of individuals that can break games wide open very quickly.

“So we know as players and coaching staff what the All Blacks are going through. Many of us were there in 2016 and 2017 when it was very tough, so we have been there before.”

Six-two split in focus

During the Boks last two matches, the third Test against Wales and then last weekend’s clash against the All Blacks, they lost backline players early in the game, putting a spotlight on the six-two forwards to backs bench split.

“Sometimes the early injuries can catch you off guard. But we know as a backline when we go six-two split we put it in our minds during the week that we will probably play 80 minutes,” said De Allende.

“It is just unfortunate what happened to Cheslin and it was very scary what happened to Faf, but they are both recovering well. These things do happen in rugby. It is a collision sport. Sometimes you could go five-three split and get a couple of head knocks and you might lose four backline players.

“We know Kwagga has played Sevens before and we know if push comes to shove, he might have to cover for us on the wing. But just going into the game knowing we are going with a six-two split we try put it in our head already that we are going for the full 80.”