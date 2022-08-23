WATCH: Nienaber on Boks’ poor record in Australia: ‘It’s tough to win here’

Ross Roche

The Springboks have endured a tough time of it against the Wallabies Down Under over the last 20 years, with the hosts enjoying a comfortable win percentage of over 81 since South Africa’s reintroduction to international rugby in 1992.

It is surprising to see the margin of dominance of the Aussies over the Boks in Australia, with the Boks having won three World Cups in that time and having largely been considered the stronger team over that period.

Despite that the Wallabies have produced the results at home, and have not been beaten by the Boks in the country since 2013, while Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has never seen them win in Australia since joining up with the team in 2018, which he is hopeful they will rectify in Adelaide this weekend.

Nienaber was quizzed during Monday’s press conference if the Boks’ poor record in Australia was due to them putting more effort into their clashes with the All Blacks, with him emphatically denying that assertion.

“If you represent your country, and I am sure Australia will say the same, whether it’s against New Zealand, Fiji, Australia or Namibia, you want to produce a performance that your country would be proud of,” explained Nienaber.

“So it’s not that we have an eye on New Zealand and we take a lesser stance on Australia. I just think that playing Australia in Australia is tough. I can’t talk about what has come before. All I know is what we as a group have been through since we came together in 2018.

“We have played them three times in Australia and lost all three. So it is a tough place to play and we actually have a zero percent win ratio here. It is a big challenge for us and it shows the passion that Australia has when they play in front of their home crowd.

“So for us it is a massive challenge and we will prepare as best we can to try and get a result, but it is a tough place to come and win for us.”

In 32 games in Australia since 1992 the Wallabies have won 25 times, the Springboks have won just five, and there have been two draws, and if they are to challenge for this year’s Rugby Championship the Boks will need to win at least one, if not both of their games Down Under.