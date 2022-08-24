Bok leadership happy to give Dweba another go against tough opposition

Ross Roche

Springbok third choice hooker Joseph Dweba has been backed to come good by the Bok coaching and management team, as he gains more experience through vital game time on the international rugby scene.

Dweba was thrown into the deep end in the Boks’ last game against the All Blacks after Bongi Mbonambi picked up an injury in training, only for him to struggle in the match and be replaced after just 30 minutes by Malcolm Marx.

However, he was then given full backing by the coaching staff when he was named to start this weekend’s Rugby Champpionship match against the Wallabies in Adelaide and he now has an immediate opportunity to bounce back with a big performance on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Warrick Gelant keen to showcase his skills in new role against Wallabies

“We are grateful for the opportunity that Joseph (Dweba) got in the game (against the All Blacks). If you look at the contributions he makes in different departments, that is important for us,” explained Bok assistant coach Deon Davids.

“If you look at that type of game, a hooker in pressure conditions might find themselves in a position where they will lose a throw in here and there. So we are just happy that he got an opportunity to play against a quality side in difficult conditions.

“That is why we are looking forward to him getting another opportunity under pressure conditions (against Australia), to keep building his experience against great teams and for him to gain a better understanding of his role in our team.”

???? De Klerk and Gelant to start in Adelaide on Saturday

???? Big challenge await the Boks against the Wallabies

????️ “Australia are always a tough force at home”

???? Team announcement: https://t.co/QUbooAYbSc#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/YESHym1eQv— Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022

Davids also admits that the team as a whole has a lot of growing and improving to do, after their loss at Ellis Park, and that they need to continue building against their hosts this weekend.

“The players and camp as a whole are in good spirits and all of us are working very hard. Obviously we have analysed the (All Blacks) game and looked at areas that we want to improve on,” said Davids.

“So we are looking forward to improving on our (previous) performance this coming weekend and making a step up in all the different departments.”

Kick-off on Saturday is 7.30am SA time.