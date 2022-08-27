Springbok player ratings from Wallabies Test

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match in Adelaide on Saturday.

The Boks trailed 10-3 at half-time and trailed 25-3 with five minutes to play. Only two late tries by replacement Kwagga Smith got the Boks to within eight of the Wallabies’ points.

It was a performance to forget for the Boks, who’re now three from six this year.

This is how I rated the Boks, out of 10, in Adelaide:

Damian Willemse 7: He continues to impress and look comfortable in the No 15 jersey. Bar one poor kick, and losing the ball in a tackle, Willemse was good. He ran strongly, beat defenders and was safe under the high ball. Also made a few big tackles, and didn’t miss any.

Warrick Gelant 6: Only played for 53 minutes, didn’t get much chance with ball in hand, made the tackles he was asked to make.

Lukhanyo Am 7: The outside centre remains one of the big stars. He was busy throughout the contest; beat three defenders from seven carries, looked threatening with the ball in hand, and made three tackles.

Lukhanyo Am of the Springboks runs with the ball at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Picture: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Damian de Allende 6: A better showing by the No 12. He carried strongly on occasion, giving his team momentum, and made eight tackles. It’s maybe time to try someone else at inside centre.

Makazole Mapimpi 7: The winger continues to work hard, without much reward. Could have scored a try if not for a shoulder charge by Marika Korobeite. Looked dangerous with ball in hand, made six tackle — a solid outing.

Handre Pollard 4: An underwhelming performance from the flyhalf. Missed two easy kicks at goal and was stepped by Korobeite for the Wallaby’s try. A game he’ll want to forget.

Faf de Klerk 4: Gave away a penalty and was yellow carded for a silly, unnecessary slap. The No 9 is a shadow of his former self. He made no positive impact.

Duane Vermeulen 6: Improved from his last outing. Was solid in receiving kicks, ripped the ball on one occasion for a good steal, carried nicely without breaking line and made four tackles. Still not close to his best.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 5: The former world player of the year is struggling for his best form. He carried on occasion and made seven tackles, but not as influential as before.

Siya Kolisi 6: The captain made a few good carries and beat a few defenders, and worked hard in defence, making 10 tackles. Nothing special, but solid.

Lood de Jager 7: One of the Boks’ few good performers on the day. Was busy in the tight-loose, carried well and pulled off 10 tackles. Also stole a few lineout balls and grabbed his own.

Eben Etzebeth 6: A player who is also struggling for his best form. Carried hard in latter stages of game and beat a few defenders and made his tackles, but hardly an enforcer at the moment.

Frans Malherbe 6: The tighthead was again solid in the scrums, winning a penalty on one occasion. He also pulled off four tackles, lasted until the 56th minute.

Joseph Dweba 5: First lineout throw was crooked, and Wallabies also stole a lineout ball on his throw five metres from tryline. He later hit his jumpers. Looked tentative throughout the time on the field. Made six tackles.

Ox Nche 5: Made a few good runs and offloads, scrummed well enough, and made his tackles. Was replaced after 40 minutes.

Replacements:

Malcolm Marx 7: His throw-ins were good, brought energy and power to the forwards and played well. Carried nine times and beat five defenders. Made four tackles in busy outing. He must start.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is man-handled by Wallabies players Dave Porecki and Rob Valetini. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Steven Kitshoff 7: Played full second half, made good pass in led-up to Kwagga Smith’s first try. Carried strongly and made his tackles … it’s time he started for the Boks.

Vincent Koch 6: Ran a great line and made good offload for Smith’s first try. Busied himself in the action; only got 24 minutes on the field.

Franco Mostert 4: The livewire utility forward had a quiet game by his standards. Didn’t do much in attack or defence, but only played 21 minutes.

Kwagga Smith 8: The former Sevens man scored both Bok tries. Was full of running, carried well and got stuck in. Brought energy to the Bok pack. Also, didn’t miss a tackle in his 30 minutes.

Kwagga Smith of the Springboks scored two tries against Australia on Saturday. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Jaden Hendrikse 5: He played the last 20 minutes only, and thus didn’t get much time to influence proceedings. An opportunity missed by Bok management.

Elton Jantjies 6: Also only got 20 minutes, couldn’t influence game, gave away a penalty, made three tackles.

Frans Steyn 6: Got nearly 30 minutes, but also didn’t get much chance to change the Boks’ ways. Carried four times, beating two defenders.