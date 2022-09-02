Are Springboks staring down the barrel of another Aussie defeat?

Ross Roche

The Springboks find themselves with the roles reversed this week as they head into their second Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

Worryingly it is off the back of a disappointing loss and with them needing to win to keep their title hopes alive.

Going into the first Test in Adelaide last week, despite having not won in the country since 2013, the Boks were favourites having named a team close to full strength, while the hosts had a number of big absences and went into the match off a heavy defeat against Argentina.

The Aussies were missing captain Michael Hooper, who withdrew from the squad due to his mental health, while senior players Samu Kerevi, Quade Cooper, Tom Banks and Izak Rodda were all ruled out through injury.

The Boks then contrived to put in one of their worst performances of the year to be smashed by the hosts, with them trailing 25-3 heading into the final 10 minutes, before Kwagga Smith ran in two late consolation tries to add gloss to the score line.

Injury crisis

This week it’s the Boks who head into the match with an injury crisis having lost frontline stars Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard and Pieter-Steph du Toit to knee injuries, while back-up flyhalf Elton Jantjies is also out with a hand injury.

Am has been absolutely immense for the Boks this season and will leave a massive hole in the midfield, while although Pollard, Du Toit and Jantjies haven’t been at their best this season, they are all experienced senior leaders in the team and their absence will be felt.

Damian Willemse stepping into the flyhalf berth is probably one of the brighter points to come out of the injury crisis, as he has enjoyed a superb season at fullback and will bring some fresh flair to pivot.

However with Jesse Kriel and Franco Mostert slotting in for Am and Du Toit, that is probably a step backwards, especially considering how good Am has been, while although Du Toit hasn’t been great, Mostert hasn’t been any better in the loose.

Positive changes

Some positive changes were also made with Malcolm Marx making a welcome return in place of the struggling Joseph Dweba, while Jasper Wiese will also add some grunt to the pack, with Duane Vermeulen still trying to get back to his best.

A question mark will hang over the head of back-up hooker Deon Fourie, who although experienced in the position, has not played in it in a number of years and is now a loose forward.

Willie le Roux’s return at fullback and young Canan Moodie’s first start at right wing make for an exciting back trio with Makazole Mapimpi and it will be interesting to see how they link up.

But the Wallabies, having named an unchanged side for the match, will now start as favourites, with the Boks hoping that all of their changes manage to click, for them to try and nip an upset win.