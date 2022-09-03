Wallabies v Springboks in Sydney: LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Australian Wallabies host South Africa’s Springboks for the second time in this year’s Rugby Championship when the teams clash in Sydney on Saturday. Kick-off is 11.35am SA time.

The Wallabies beat the Boks 25-17 in their first contest in Adelaide a week ago, leaving the Boks rooted to the bottom of the Rugby Championship points table.

This will be both teams’ fourth match out of six in the competition.

Kick-off is 11.35am

The Springboks have made eight changes to their side from last week — some forced through injury, others due to a lack of form.

Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx are back in the starting team in the pack, with Franco Mostert taaking over from the injured Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank. Jasper Wiese is also back at No 8 in place of Duane Vermeulen.

At the back, Jaden Hendrikse will play scrumhalf, with Damian Willemse in for the injured Handre Pollard at 10, while Jesse Kriel replaces the injured Lukhanyo Am at 13.

The changes don’t stop there. With Willemse shifting closer to the action, Willie le Roux returns at fullback, while on the right wing Canan Moodie will make hiss debut and become the Boks’ fifth No 14 this year.

Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Kriel and Warrick Gelant have all played out wide for the Boks in 2022.

The Wallabies have made just one change to their team from last week, Jake Gordon replacing Tate McDermott at scrumhalf on the bench.

TEAMS

Australia

Reece Hodge; Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway; Matt Philip, Rory Arnold; Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (capt). Bench: David Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Andrew Kellaway

South Africa

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen, Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Warrick Gelant