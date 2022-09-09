Countdown underway to Blitzboks’ first 2022 Sevens World Cup match

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Blitzboks of Neil Powell are preparing for their first match of the 2022 Sevens Rugby World Cup — a date with Chile in the Cape Town Stadium at 7.03pm on Friday night.

The top seeds of the tournament only found out on Friday morning who they would be facing after automatically filling one of the top-16 spots in the men’s competition.

Chile were the surprise winners of their playoff match against Germany earlier Friday, now pitting them against Siviwe Soyizwapi and his charges.

After Germany had gone 12-0 up and looked to be on course to make the last-16 tie with the South Africans, Chile hit back to level at 12-all at full-time.

In extra time, and with the first team to score points, the South American side dominated the territory and the possession and after a string of penalties they kicked one over to win a thrilling match 15-12.

The Blitzboks are looking for their first World Cup crown, having never gone all the way. They recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The players have dedicated the tournament to their coach Powell, who joined the Blitzboks in 2013 and transformed them into one of the world’s very best sides. Powell will join the Sharks ass director of rugby after the tournament.

The South African women’s team face France in their opening game, at 6.35pm.

The latest edition of the World Cup got underway in Cape Town before 9am on Friday, with 40 teams from all over the world in action.