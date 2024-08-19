All Blacks boss Robertson excited to duel ‘special’ Rassie

The teams meet in two Tests in South Africa in the coming weeks, in Joburg and Cape Town.

Coach Scott Robertson of New Zealand is looking forward to testing himself against the Springboks. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has hailed Rassie Erasmus for taking an “innovative” approach during the Rugby Championship ahead of the two-Test mini-series against the Springboks in South Africa.

The Springboks currently sit top of the Rugby Championship after back-to-back bonus-point victories over the Wallabies in Brisbane and Perth.

A 33-7 tournament-opening win in Brisbane saw the Springboks claim their first victory at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium since 2013.

Erasmus then made 10 changes to his team, but the world champions followed that up by claiming back-to-back wins over the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 1971 in Perth.

‘He’s pretty special’

This has set the Boks up nicely for a rematch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, when the All Blacks face the world champions on 31 August at Ellis Park, before a 7 September duel in Cape Town.

While Erasmus has often had to defend his tactics and his decisions to switch his teams up, All Blacks coach Robertson said he is on the right track.

“They’ve got a clear DNA, South Africa,” Robertson said in assessing his next opponents. “They’ve been pretty innovative and have evolved really well in the last few games, so that’s the exciting part.

“You get to see enough of them in Test footy and you see how [Erasmus’] mind works. He’s pretty special. They’ve got a great group there, so they’re going to be a great Test matches.”

‘Different challenge’

The All Blacks will be touring South Africa for just the third time since Erasmus took charge of the Boks in 2018.

In 2022, the Springboks claimed what was at the time their biggest win over New Zealand in Nelspruit, before suffering a defeat at Ellis Park.

“They’re just a different challenge,” Robertson said. “They’re set-piece orientated, but can get you in some great kick battles and put pressure [on you] in different ways. It’s a little bit different to [playing in] Lautoka [in Fiji] or playing at Suncorp.

“[There’s the] Highveld, there’s conditions, there’s all those factors that come with it.

“You do miss it, because it’s a different challenge, but it’s an exciting one.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.