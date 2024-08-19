Rassie’s tough choices for first All Blacks Test: Who’ll be No 8 and scrumhalf?

With first choice eighthman Jasper Wiese’s suspension having come to an end, it will be interesting to see if he slots straight in to start against the All Blacks

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese is set to be back in the mix to start ahead of their two Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks in South Africa. Picture: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

After a perfect start to the Rugby Championship the Springboks now turn their attention to arguably their biggest challenge of the year, two Tests against their biggest rivals the All Blacks in South Africa.

Thanks to two bonus point wins over the Wallabies Down Under, coupled with the All Blacks slipping up in their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina, before bouncing back in the second game, the Boks top the table on 10 points ahead of the All Blacks in second on five points.

The South Africans are thus in the driving seat with them set to welcome New Zealand to Ellis Park at the end of the month, and the Cape Town Stadium at the start of September.

It will be interesting to see who the Boks back for the two games in SA, with them having changed up their squad regularly so far this season and given opportunities to a number of players who ordinarily wouldn’t be considered as regular starters.

Second string

Against Wales, Portugal and the second Test against Australia, the Boks backed largely second string teams, and all of those games ended in comfortable wins, indicating that the fringe players are integrating into the system nicely.

The Boks have also played most of their first choice players in their drawn two-Test series against Ireland, and in the first game against the Wallabies.

They are likely to revert to their full strength side again for the challenge of the All Blacks, but there are still a few positions that will be up for debate.

Flyhalf will be an interesting one, after Handre Pollard was not at his best against the Irish, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has enjoyed a superb start to his international career, although he did struggle a bit in the past weekend’s win over Australia.

Despite his struggles so far this season, Pollard should slot back into the starting lineup for the All Blacks, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu will likely play an important role on the bench, with the Boks probably set to go with a six-two or maybe even seven-one bench split.

Scrumhalf is another hotly contested position, with recent reports emerging that usual first choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk’s thigh injury may keep him out for the rest of the season.

It thus could see any one of Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and the returning Jaden Hendrikse in line to start, while even Morne van den Berg has impressed with the chances he has been given.

Jasper Wiese

With first choice eighthman Jasper Wiese’s long suspension having finally come to an end, it will be interesting to see if he slots straight into start against the All Blacks, or if he will be eased back in off the bench.

Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw have all played in the position so far this season, but none of them have blown out the lights, and with Roos injured we will have to see who will get the nod to start.

Other positions in the team are relatively straight forward, but strong showings from players such as fullback Aphelele Fassi and centre Lukhanyo Am may give coach Rassie Erasmus some food for thought.

A number of other players returning from injury and bans will also be in the mix, although they will probably be in line to make impacts off the bench and not start, with outside back Canan Moodie and prop Steven Kitshoff possibly set to return to the match 23.

Probable Bok starting XV against the All Blacks:

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche