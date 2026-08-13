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All Blacks call up star flyhalf Mo’unga for Boks Tests

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

13 August 2026

08:07 am

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The touring New Zealanders will face South Africa in four Tests in the coming weeks.

Richie Mo'unga

Richie Mo’unga is back in the All Blacks Test frame. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

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New Zealand back Billy Proctor was ruled out of the four-Test series with South Africa Thursday after fracturing his shoulder, with the experienced Richie Mo’unga called up as a replacement.

Proctor suffered the injury during New Zealand’s opening tour match win over the Stormers in Cape Town last week and will return home.

“We really feel for Billy. He has had a great season so this is frustrating for him,” All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said in a statement.

“It is the harsh reality of our game. We wish him all the best with his recovery and hope to see him fit and well in time for the end of year tour selection.”

The versatile Mo’unga, who usually plays flyhalf, will fly out as a replacement, looking to add to his 56 Tests.

“Richie is the obvious choice as a replacement. His job now is to get in and learn our systems, get his head around the detail and earn the right to play,” said Rennie.

The first Test is on August 22 at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park.

The second and third Tests are at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg respectively before both teams travel to the United States for the fourth and final Test in Baltimore, Maryland.

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