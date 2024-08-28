All Blacks coach talks up SA rugby: ‘Depth, talent, experience is incredible’

Assistant coach Scott Hansen said the All Blacks were looking forward to the challenge of taking on the world champs on their home turf.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen (right) chats to head coach Scott Robertson during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Auckland earlier this month. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The All Blacks aren’t worried about the Springboks changing their team lineup after initially naming a matchday squad without veteran lock Eben Etzebeth.

Etzebeth was initially ruled out of the Bok team when it was named on Tuesday, because of an injury, but added to it a day later on Wednesday, after completing all the team’s training sessions this week.

The Boks and All Blacks meet in a crucial Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park on Saturday and with the world champions suffering several injury setbacks in the lock department, regular flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and rookie second row forward Ruan Nortje will lock the Bok scrum.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said his team weren’t focused on what was going on in the Boks’ camp, and that whoever turned out for the Boks would give them a massive challenge on the day.

“The depth and experience and talent of South African rugby (is incredible). Whoever they put out there, they are in a Test jersey and will do their country proud, we know that,” said Hansen.

“They’re the rugby world champions and they’re playing like it. They’re confident in their game and their brand of forward power, kicking pressure, and also their ability to use the ball. What you have to understand is the depth and excitement of South African rugby. It’s unbelievable.”

Exciting challenge

Hansen admitted that the All Blacks were looking forward to the challenge of taking on the world champs on their home turf and that they will have to be at their very best if they are to get a win at a ground that they have enjoyed good success at over the years.

“It’s a hell of an opportunity and challenge for us and we know how good they are. They have the ability to go through you, around you, over you, so we have to be right on with our game, we’ll have to be at our best,” said Hansen.

“It’s been really exciting to hear the stories around what it’s like to be out there at Ellis Park. I know the rivalry, I’ve watched it from afar and I’ve respected it.”

Hansen also took notice of the impact of fellow New Zealander Tony Brown, who joined the Springbok coaching staff this year and is busy revolutionising the team’s attack.

“They are the world champions, and we are playing them in their front yard. I’ve coached with Tony Brown for a number of years, and I can see his personality in their team, and the excitement to use the ball,” said Hansen.

“We understand what their strengths are and where they want to go, and what I’ve enjoyed is how they’re using the ball, whether it’s with their forwards or backs.

“They’ve got a dynamic game around power, and also their ability at set piece. Fundamentally, they come back to that, their set piece is dominant, first and foremost. The game for us starts there.”