All Blacks versus Boks: Four massive match-ups

By Ross Roche

A number of huge match-ups are on the cards when the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at the Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday morning at 9am (SA time).

It is a crucial clash with the winner expected to go on and win the competition, so who comes out on top in the crucial battles on the day could play a big part in how the match is decided in the end.

Here are four big match-ups to keep an eye on:

Richie Mo’unga v Damian Willemse

The flyhalf battle is set to be a monster one, with one of the world’s best in Richie Mo’unga up against star utility back Damian Willemse, as they attempt to drive their sides to victory.

Since usurping Beaudan Barrett as the All Blacks’ starting flyhalf a couple of years ago, Mo’unga has stamped his authority on the position and has become an indispensable member of their team heading towards the World Cup.

With Damian McKenzie given a rare start at flyhalf against the Argentinians over the past weekend, Mo’unga will be relatively fresh having played off the bench for the final 20 minutes, and he will be relishing his first start of the season against the Boks.

Richie Mo’unga of the All Blacks. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Willemse once again finds himself instilled as the Boks’ frontline flyhalf with Handre Pollard out injured, despite playing most of his rugby over the past few years at fullback and inside centre.

With doubts over Pollard’s fitness as the World Cup fast approaches, Willemse will be under pressure to replicate the solid form he produced in the position last season and he will also be eager to stamp his authority with Manie Libbok waiting for his opportunity in the wings.

Aaron Smith v Faf de Klerk

Two experienced halfbacks go head to head in what should be a thrilling battle as they attempt to give their backs perfect ball on Saturday.

Although the 34-year-old Smith boasts a whopping 114 All Blacks caps, to just 46 Bok caps to the 31-year-old De Klerk, both players are World Cup winners and have been in their respective national setups long enough to be considered key experienced heads.

The rumour mill has been swirling that Smith is nearing the end of his international career and that this year’s World Cup could be his swansong, and he would most likely enjoy nothing more than getting one over old foe the Springboks.

Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will go up against Aaron Smith. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

De Klerk admitted earlier in the week that he had built a great friendship off the field and a strong rivalry on it with Smith over the years and that he hoped that this would not be the last meeting on opposite sides between the two.

However, De Klerk will be fully focused on putting in a big performance for the Boks on Saturday, especially considering he is in a very competitive department where he is battling the likes of Jaden Hendrikse and Cobus Reinach for the number nine starting berth.

Ardie Savea v Jasper Wiese

Two colossal forces are set to go head to head in what is expected to be a titanic battle at the back of the respective scrums on Saturday.

Ardie Savea has become the All Blacks’ standout performer over the past two seasons, winning back-to-back New Zealand Player of the Year awards, and is arguably the first name on the team sheet every week.

However, last week former All Black Jeff Wilson suggested that Savea be benched due to him not being a specialist eighthman, and this may have just lit a fire under him to prove his worth.

All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Wiese impressively nailed down the starting number eight berth for the Boks with a breakout season in 2022.

After making his Bok debut in 2021, Wiese produced a few uninspiring performances, leaving many wondering if he was the right man to take over from Duane Vermeulen.

But after a superb 2021/22 club season for Leinster Tigers, that saw him named Player of the Season, he was again given a shot for the Boks and took it with both hands as he established himself as the frontline number eight.

A big showing from Vermeulen against the Wallabies over the past weekend will also have reminded Wiese of the competition he is facing, and he will be keen to answer in kind against the All Blacks.

Brodie Retallick v Eben Etzebeth

A battle is set to be waged by two Test centurions in the second row with Bok enforcer Eben Etzebeth going up against All Blacks giant Brodie Retallick.

Retallick had a disrupted 2022 season, after suffering a broken cheekbone in the third Test defeat against Ireland in July, which ruled him out of the first four matches of the Rugby Championship, while a red card in the first game of the end-of-year-tour saw him miss two further matches.

He will be hoping for a much smoother 2023 with the World Cup coming up, and after the fringe locks were given a run ahead of him against Argentina, he will be keen for a big showing in his first international start of the season.

Boks captain Eben Etzebeth will take on the All Blacks despite his father’s passing this week. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Etzebeth had a monstrous 2022 season, racking up his hundredth Bok appearance along the way while being the standout player for the team over the year which led to him receiving the Player of the Season award.

With him being captain for this weekend’s clash, while he also comes to terms with his father’s passing earlier in the week, it is set to be an extremely emotional game for Etzebeth and he will want to put in a huge performance in honour of his father and for his family.