Fit-again Angelo Davids ready to help Stormers in push for URC title

'It was tough for me to watch the boys play while I was on the side doing rehab,' Davids said.

Winger Angelo Davids is excited about returning to the Stormers’ playing squad and is ready to help the team push for a second United Rugby Championship title.

The speedster spent months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and returned to the playing team last week Friday, when he scored two tries in the win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Wales.

Davids’ return is a welcome boost for the Stormers as they’re gearing up for the URC playoff stages.

The Stormers are currently in fifth place on the URC points table with 50 points with two games left. As things stand in the playoff brackets, the Stormers are primed to take on the Bulls, who are in fourth place at the moment.

‘It was tough for me’

With the URC season reaching its climax, Davids is happy to be back and keen to help the Stormers’ cause.

“It’s great to be back, it’s great to be with the team and be where we are at the moment,” Davids said this week.

“It was tough for me to watch the boys play while I was on the side doing rehab, but it’s never about us as individuals, it’s about the team.

“It’s about what we are striving towards, we want to win and coming back is a privilege, it’s a privilege to play for the Stormers. It was tough for me but I’m really grateful to be back,” he said.

Davids did not miss a beat on his return; he was on the same wavelength as the rest of the backline, proving the great camaraderie in the Stormers camp.

“We as players feed off each other, when someone does something, you feel it off his shoulder. We are with each other every day of the week, our training is difficult and that makes it easy for us when it comes to the game,” Davids said.

‘Every game is a final’

Next for the Stormers in the URC is a clash with Connacht at Dexcom Stadium in Galway on Saturday (kick-off 6.05pm).

“Every weekend is like a final for us, every game we play is a final for us,” said Davids.

“We are not looking at this game as a final, we are going to go out there and do what we do best. We’ll focus on our principles, processes and everything will take care of itself,” he said.